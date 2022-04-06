HAL ties up with Israel Aerospace Industries to make new mid-air refueller

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 6

In an important move that will extend the reach of fighter jets, a new plane is being readied for refuelling the jets mid-air.

At present, the Indian Air Force and Navy jets are refuelled mid-air using the Russian-made IL-78.

Public sector giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil passenger aircraft into Multi-Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft in India. Such planes will replace the IL-78 mid-air refueller.

The HAL will convert pre-owned civil aircraft into air refueling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities. The move will provide India’s defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost-effective solutions in the market. The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI’s decades’ long expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms.

The scope of MoU also covers conversion of “passenger to freighter aircraft”.

A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Delhi by D. Maiti, CEO (MiG Complex), HAL and Yaacov Berkovitz, VP & GM Aviation Group, IAI.

“We are glad to join hands with our long-standing partner IAI in this venture of MMTT conversion business which is one of the strategic diversification avenues identified by HAL”, said R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

Boaz Levy, President IAI and CEO, in his message said: “We are proud to come together with our counterparts to bring our best value MMTT solution in India while utilising local resources to manufacture and market the platform. By collaborating with HAL and bringing conversion directly to India, we are supporting the ‘Make-in-India’ campaign”.