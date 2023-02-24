‘Hands-off policy with cash-starved Pak to continue’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday virtually dismissed the idea of helping Pakistan to come out of its economic mess, indicating that India would continue with the “hands-off” policy because of the prevailing sentiment in the country on the back of Islamabad’s support to terrorism.

“Just as a country has to fix its economic issues, a country has to fix its political and social issues too. No country is ever going to come out of a difficult situation and become a prosperous power if its basic industry is terrorism… As someone in politics, if I were to look at any big decision I’m making, I would also look at what is the public sentiment,” he said during an interaction in Pune.

“It’s in nobody’s interest that any country — least of all a neighbouring country — should get into severe economic difficulties. But it’s an equal fact that when any country gets into a serious economic problem, that country has to make policy choices and governance decisions to get itself out of the crisis,” he added.