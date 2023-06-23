 Happy for Congress confession it can't defeat Modi alone, needs support: BJP on opposition meet : The Tribune India

Minister Smriti Irani says those wishing to deflect from PM's efforts in advancing Indian interests through the US visit will raise the bogey of minority issues and such gaslighting would intensify closer to LS elections

Smriti Irani addresses a press conference.



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 23

As the opposition leaders went into a huddle in Patna to devise strategies of taking on the BJP in the 2024 general election, the ruling party took multiple digs at the participating leaders, questioning their capacities to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and their ideological alignments.

Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani said it was laughable that leaders jailed by the Congress government during the 1975 Emergency were today assembling under the very umbrella of the Congress.

Irani also thanked the Congress for acknowledging that it was "incapable of defeating PM Narendra Modi by itself and needed support of other parties".

"It is laughable that today under the Congress umbrella, some such leaders have assembled who witnessed the spectacle of the murder of democracy during the Emergency and went to jail for it; it is laughable that those seeking to unite have signalled to the nation that individually they lack the capacities to take on PM Modi," said Irani commenting on the Patna huddle, where the Congress, NCP, TMC, AAP, SP, NC, Left, DMK, and other senior opposition leaders have assembled to discuss common grounds of taking on the BJP.

Irani also mocked the Congress for huddling with other parties in a bid to take on the PM.

"We are happy that the Congress has on its own declared that it is incapable of defeating Modi and needs support of others," said the women and child development minister.

She also took jibes at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for hosting the gathering and asked "if those who could not build a simple concrete bridge will build a democratic bridge".

Irani attacked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who earlier today, while addressing Congress workers in Patna, said the BJP and RSS were propagating hate as against the Congress which was spreading love.

"Were the 1984 anti-Sikh riots an expression of the Congress Party's love? Was jailing innocents during the Emergency an expression of mohabbat? Was falling of a tree and shaking of the earth a display of love?" asked Irani, who hailed the PM's ongoing state visit to the US as historic for its many outcomes.

Noting 15 standing ovations and over a hundred applauses to the PM's speech to the US Congress, Irani said, "This honour was not the only hallmark of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US. What is unprecedented is the Indo-US partnership in many critical areas which will help build a better future for Indians. The PM's visit to the US has resulted in significant outcomes in areas of defence cooperation with regard to strategic technologies, partnerships in renewable energy and critical minerals cooperation."

Irani described as a "minority bogey" the apprehensions around India's alleged democratic deficit and said, "Those who want to deflect attention from the PM's personal efforts undertaken with the US in strategic cooperation in defence, AI, semiconductors and critical minerals, would like to raise the minority bogey.

As the general election comes closer, such political gaslighting is expected. What I am grateful for is the PM's steadfast focus on issues critical to India."

 

