Happy innings ended with Bharat Jodo: Sonia

Tribune News Service

Raipur, February 25

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was happy that her innings ended with the momentous Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing the plenary session of the Congress here, Sonia, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, said, “Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction. However, what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for the Congress.”

In a blistering attack on the BJP, Sonia accused it of viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals. She said, “This is a challenging time for the Congress and the country as a whole. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have captured every institution. The BJP is fuelling the fire of hatred. It viciously targeted minorities, women, Dalits and tribals. We must tackle the BJP regime with vigour, reach out to people and convey our message with clarity.”

Sonia accused the government of causing economic ruin by favouring a particular businessman. It was a veiled attack on Modi over a controversy involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

“The Congress is not just a political party but it reflects the voices of people of all religions, castes and genders. The party is committed to fulfilling the dreams of all of them,” the former Congress president claimed.