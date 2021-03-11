'Har Ghar Tiranga' kicks off

Tribune News Service

The Central Government’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence kicked off on Saturday

While various celebrities posed with the Tricolour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother was filmed distributing flags to children

While Central Government heavyweights such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and others unfurled the flag at their respective residences, well-known personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rajnikant also posed with the Tricolour.