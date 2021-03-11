Hardik Patel removes Congress reference from Twitter bio, signals exit

New Delhi, May 2
Working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel on Monday removed Congress from his Twitter profile, hinting at his imminent exit from the party ahead of state elections later this year.
The Twitter bio of Patel no longer has his previous description ‘Working President of the Gujarat Congress’. All it now says is ‘Proud Indian patriot, social and political activist, committed to a better India’.
The Congress party symbol of hand has also been removed.
The 28-year-old Patidar leader has long been complaining of suffocation in the Congress and accusing the party leaders of ignoring him.
Recently, Patel had said the BJP had taken some good decisions for which it should be acknowledged.
The Patidar leader has, however, been silent on his political future.
He had joined the Congress in March 2019 ahead of the General Elections that year. Hardik Patel draws eminence from his aggressive 2015 campaign for backward quota benefits to Patidars.
