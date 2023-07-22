Haridwar-bound UP Roadways bus gets stuck on flooded causeway, 40 passengers rescued

PTI

Bijnor (UP), July 22

A Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus carrying 40 passengers got stuck in the strong water current of a river while passing through a flooded causeway on the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border here on Saturday, officials said.

All the passengers have been rescued and the bus has also been removed with the help of heavy machines, Najibabad police Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Singh said.

On Saturday morning, the water level in the Kotawali river rose on the Najibabad-Hariddar road due to heavy rains, and a roadways bus with 40 passengers got stuck in the strong current in Mandawali area, he said.

After a lot of effort, the passengers were rescued with the help of JCB machines and the bus has also been brought out, the CO said.

Police have been told that the roadways bus was travelling from Roopediha to Haridwar.

#Uttarakhand