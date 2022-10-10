Haryana businessman shot dead by suspected NSCN-KYA militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding

Itanagar, October 10
Suspected NSCN-KYA militants gunned down a businessman in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.
Atar Singh Sharma, the businessman, who hailed from Haryana, was shot dead by a group of NSCN-KYA militants from point blank range around 5 pm on Sunday, Longding police station officer in-charge (OC) O Lego said.
Police arrested a person in this connection and interrogation is going on to unearth the modus operandi of the killing, the OC said.
Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego while confirming the incident said Sharma, who had been doing business in Longding for the past 40 years, was in his shop, when a few rounds were shot at him by the cadres of the militant outfit.
Sharma was immediately taken to the community health centre (CHC), where he was declared dead.
Reportedly, the insurgent group was demanding money from the deceased, the OC said, adding that a massive manhunt was launched to nab the rebels and investigation is on.
