New Delhi, August 2
Security has been beefed up at sensitive places in the national capital in the wake of violence in some districts of neighbouring Haryana, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five.
"Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary.
"Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly," the Delhi Police said.
Hindu outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are staging protests across the national capital against the Haryana violence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...
After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police
Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...
Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...
Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
The alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked
A 50-metre road stretch completely caves in following a land...