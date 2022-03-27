Has any Kashmiri Pandit family been rehabilitated, Arvind Kejriwal asks BJP

New Delhi, March 26
Accusing the BJP of playing politics over the issue of Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked how many of the displaced people have returned to the Valley since the party came to power at the Centre.
As the war of words between Kejriwal and the BJP over “The Kashmir Files” film intensified, the AAP chief again suggested that the movie be put on YouTube and proceeds earned from it spent for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.
Replying to a query on his remarks on the film and the BJP’s criticism, he told reporters, “In the last 25 years, since the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, there have been BJP governments at the Centre for 13 years, including the last eight years. Has any Kashmiri Pandit family been rehabilitated in this period? Not a single family has returned to Kashmir.” Kejriwal said concrete steps should be taken to ensure that Kashmiri Pandits return to their homes. He said the film had earned about Rs 200 crore and alleged the BJP was “making money on someone’s tragedy” through the film. — PTI
Politics over tragedy
Has any Kashmiri Pandit family been rehabilitated in this period (BJP rule)? Not a single family has returned to Kashmir. — Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
