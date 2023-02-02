Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

Leaders of the ruling BJP today heaped praise on the “all-inclusive and visionary” Union Budget while the Opposition slammed it, saying that it provided no solution to inflation and unemployment.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The Budget brought by the Modi government lays a strong foundation of Amrit Kaal. I am sure that this all-inclusive and visionary budget will give further impetus to the resolve of the Modi government for a self-reliant India, taking every section along.”

“The unprecedented changes in tax slabs will greatly benefit the middle class. Along with this, I also welcome the relief given to government employees,” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda also welcomed the “growth-oriented” budget. “The first Union Budget of Amrit Kaal reflects PM Modi’s vision and foresight,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states termed the Budget “disappointing” and “discriminatory” as it “failed” to address the country’s economic concerns. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Union Budget had given an impression that it was an exercise for development projects in BJP-ruled states, particularly those going to the polls.

Unemployment and inflation have been ignored and no constructive efforts aimed at financial independence of states have been made, the DMK president alleged in a statement.

Hitting out at the Centre, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said it was a “dark Budget” that offered no ray of hope and had been prepared with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“This Union Budget is not futuristic, totally opportunistic, anti-people and anti-poor. It will benefit only one class of people. This Budget will not help address the country’s unemployment issue. It has been prepared with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” the Trinamool Congress leader said.

“The changes in the income tax slabs will not help anyone. There is no ray of hope in this Budget — it is a dark Budget,” she added. BSP supremo Mayawati said it would have been better had the Budget been for the country rather than for a party.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, however, said it was an inclusive budget touching all sections and also reflected a grand vision for building a new India.