‘Hate-in-India’ and Make-in-India can’t coexist, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

New Delhi, April 27
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the exit of some global brands from India, saying “Hate-in-India” and Make-in-India cannot coexist.
He also talked about unemployment in the country and urged the prime minister to focus on the “devastating unemployment crisis” instead.
"The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories. 649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs," he said on Twitter.
The ease of driving business out of India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2022
❌ 7 Global Brands
❌ 9 Factories
❌ 649 Dealerships
❌ 84,000 Jobs
Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can’t coexist!
Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead. pic.twitter.com/uXSOll4ndD
Gandhi shared a picture on Twitter showing seven global brands - Chevrolet in 2017, Man Trucks in 2018, Fiat and United Motors in 2019, Harley Davidson in 2020, Ford in 2021 and Datsun in 2022 - which have exited the country.
"Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist! Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead," Gandhi said.
Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government over unemployment.
