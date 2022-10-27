Hate speech case: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan gets 3-year jail; granted bail

Rampur, October 27

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and two other accused were sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of Rs 2,000 in a hate speech case filed against him over his hate speech against state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Rampur court today convicted the Samajwadi Party's senior leader.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

The court, meanwhile, granted him bail in the case.

#yogi adityanath