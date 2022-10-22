 Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states : The Tribune India

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register FIRs without waiting for any complaint

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

The SC says there cannot be fraternity unless people of different religions are able to live in harmony.



New Delhi, October 21

“Where we have reached in the name of religion and what we have reduced religion to is tragic,” an anguished Supreme Court observed on Friday, as it asked three states, including Uttar Pradesh, to crack down hard on those making hate speeches, calling these shocking for a country that was religion-neutral.

What have we reduced religion to?

Where we have reached in the name of religion and what we have reduced religion to is tragic. This is the 21st century! Article 51A says we should develop a scientific temper

Action must be taken against those making hate speeches, irrespective of their religion, to preserve the secular fabric of the nation. Statements are certainly very shocking for a religion-neutral country — Supreme Court

Holding that the Constitution envisaged a secular nation, the court directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to promptly register criminal cases against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be filed. The apex court warned that any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this “very serious issue” would invite the contempt of the court.

A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on a petition filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah. “This is the 21st century! Article 51A (fundamental duties) says we should develop a scientific temper. Where we have reached in the name of religion, what we have reduced religion to is tragic,” a distressed Justice Joseph said.

“Statements are certainly very shocking for a country that is to be religion-neutral,” Justice Joseph went on to add. A number of leaders, including lawmakers of the ruling BJP, have been accused

of making hate speeches

and some are even facing cases over their utterances.

“The Constitution envisages Bharat as a secular nation and assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the country is the guiding principle enshrined in the Preamble.

“There cannot be fraternity unless members of community drawn from different religions or castes of the country are able to live in harmony. The petitioner points out that there are appropriate provisions such as Sections 153A, 153B, 505 and 295A of the IPC. He voices his concern that no action has been taken even after this court has been approached in the matter and the transgressions have only increased,” the Bench said.

The court said action must be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation. “Respondents 2-4 (the three states) will file a response as to what action has been taken for the speeches highlighted. They shall ensure that as and when any (hate) speech or action takes place without any complaint being filed, suo motu action is taken in such cases in future without waiting for complaints.

“Respondents will issue directions to their subordinates for appropriate action and such action will be taken irrespective of religion against the person who delivers such hate speech so that the secular character of this country as envisaged in the preamble is maintained,” it said.

Petitioner Abdullah has moved the top court also seeking direction to the Centre and states to initiate an independent, credible and impartial probe into the incidents of hate crimes and hate speeches across the country. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Abdullah, referred to a recent incident of hate speech in Delhi.

Sibal said the petitioner made several complaints but no action was taken. These events are happening every day, he said. At this point, the apex court asked the lawyer-politician, “On a lighter note, when you were Law Minister did you propose anything? Sibal wriggled out, saying there was no consensus on this issue.

He referred to a speech delivered by BJP MP Parvesh Verma against a community. Verma was alleged to have called for a “total boycott” of that community. “Please see this statement, it was by a BJP leader asking to boycott them. What are they propagating? We keep coming to the court. Police are also present in such events,” Sibal said.

When the top court asked if Muslims also make such hate speeches, Sibal said action should be taken against all who make hate speeches and they (Muslims) should also not be spared. In his petition, Abdullah has also sought to invoke the UAPA and other stringent provisions to curb hate crimes and hate speeches. He has alleged the Muslim community is being “targeted and terrorised” by the participation of members of the ruling political party in delivering hate speeches.

“The spread of hate towards Muslims and other minorities gets accelerated as a result of the support, directly or indirectly, extended to radical miscreants, who engage in acts of hate crimes, physical violence as well as communally charged speeches by the ruling political party,” he has said in the petition. — PTI

‘No action despite moving top court’

  • The SC says there cannot be fraternity unless people of different religions are able to live in harmony
  • Petitioner has moved the SC seeking directions to the Centre and states for credible action in such matters
  • Points out that despite penal provisions, no action has been taken in such recent cases of hate speech
  • Petitioner says no action taken despite the SC being approached, and transgressions have only increased

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

2
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

3
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

4
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

5
Nation

What we have reduced religion to is ‘tragic’, says Supreme Court, asks 3 states to crack down on hate mongers

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference

7
Brand Connect

Colon Broom Reviews (Honest Customer Warning Update!) Is ColonBroom Legit?

8
World

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

9
Nation

PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand

10
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

Don't Miss

View All
Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?
World

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products
Punjab

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Top News

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11

Eye on HP poll, AAP govt in Pb restores old pension plan

Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan

Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Arvind Kejriwal’s party hopes to make inroads into HP via OPS

Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Arvind Kejriwal’s party hopes to make inroads into HP via OPS

Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba told

Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told


Cities

View All

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

Amritsar youth shot in ‘accidental firing’ by ASI succumbs

No end in sight to traffic mess in Amritsar

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

10 cases of illicit liquor seized from Mohali’s Jagatpura locality, 3 booked

10 cases of illicit liquor seized from Mohali’s Jagatpura locality, 3 booked

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Holiday in all Haryana schools on October 27 on occasion of Bhai Dooj

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside order on registering FIR on complaint against IAS officers

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

2 Jalandhar students selected in Haryana judicial services exam

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Jalandhar boys shine in singing reality show

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Punjab records 2,721 farm fires, least in 2 years

Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up