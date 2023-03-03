Hathras: Life term for key accused, three acquitted

PTI

Hathras (UP), March 2

A special court here on Thursday sentenced the main accused in the 2020 Hathras rape-murder case to life imprisonment while acquitting the three other accused. The rape and murder charges could not be proved against key accused Sandeep, his lawyer Munna Singh Pundir said.

The court held Sandeep (20) guilty under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, a lesser charge than Section 302 (murder), and fined him Rs 50,000. Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23) and Ramu (26) were acquitted, triggering outrage and putting the Yogi government in the dock over law and order.

The chargesheet was filed by the CBI in the SC/ST court here against all four accused for murder and gang rape, and under Sections of the SC/ST Act. Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, representing the Dalit woman's family, said they would challenge the verdict in the High Court.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four men from her village on September 14, 2020. A fortnight later, she died at a Delhi hospital. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village near Hathras. Her family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body.