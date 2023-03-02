Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, holds one guilty

IANS
Lucknow, March 2
In a significant development, an SC/ST court has acquitted three people accused in the 2020 Hathras rape and murder case and held one person guilty.
The court announced that out of the four accused, Sandeep, Ravi, Luv Kush and Ramu, only Sandeep has been held guilty of the crime.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14, 2020. She died on September 29 in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.
The victim was cremated in the night near her home. Her family had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.
Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".
The victim's family said that they were upset at the acquittal and would soon move high court, challenging the lower court's decision.
