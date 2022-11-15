Have list on mind: CJI on lawyers as HC judges

New Delhi, November 14
Favouring the Supreme Court Bar Association’s demand for elevating lawyers practicing in the top court as judges of various high courts, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said he was in favour of appointing young lawyers as judges.
“I can let out a secret, when a young lawyer appears before us, the instinct that we have as judges who have come from high court is to think, ‘Is this person not good enough to be appointed as the HC judge? And I have a list of lawyers in my mind. I believe all my colleagues also have lists and I have been mentioning those names constantly to the Chief Justices who have preceded me,” the CJI at an SCBA function to felicitate him.
