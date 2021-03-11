Hawkers' union moves SC against demolition drive

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

Alleging violation of principles of natural justice, relevant laws and the Constitution under the guise of an anti-encroachment drive, a hawkers’ union and CPM Delhi unit have moved the Supreme Court against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s demolition drive against unauthorised constructions.

The Delhi Pradesh Rehri Patri Khomcha Hawkers’ Union has also filed a similar petition. Both petitions urged the top court to direct the SDMC and police not to proceed with any action pursuant to and in furtherance of the letter or any such other order without due process of the law complying with principles of natural justice and following statutory mandate.

“Without giving a proper show-cause notice and giving breathing time to people residing/working in south Delhi, the respondents proposed to start demolition of buildings denying their precious constitutional rights and right to life,” the CPM plea said, contending those targeted in the drive weren’t illegal occupants.

“People residing and working in the notified area are generally very poor and marginalised who are incapable of resisting the illegal inhumane action of the respondents,” the plea submitted. — TNS