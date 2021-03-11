HC denies bail to man accused of sexually assaulting girl child of 2.5 years

PTI

New Delhi, April 28

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a two-and-half-year-old while rejecting his contention that the victim did not support the case in her cross-examination and her father turned hostile during the trial.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said that the testimony of the hostile witnesses cannot be disregarded in toto and even otherwise, the testimonies cannot be analysed in depth at this stage.

The judge observed that while the victim, who was “barely three years old at the time of the incident”, supported the prosecution’s case at the time of her examination-in-chief and levelled serious allegations against the petitioner, the cross-examination was conducted after a gap of seven months and thus there ought to be some inconsistencies whose impact cannot be analysed at this stage.

“Even if the victim has not supported the case of the prosecution in the cross-examination and the father of the victim has turned hostile but the testimony of hostile witnesses cannot be disregarded in toto and even otherwise this is not the stage to analyse the testimony of the victim and her parents in-depth, as it may prejudice the case of the prosecution,” said the court in the order dated April 26.

The court observed that the medical opinion supported the presence of injuries in the vaginal region of the child victim and the allegations against the petitioner which are grave and serious in nature.

“Therefore, looking into the facts and circumstances of the case, the minority of child victims at the time of the alleged offence, the allegations against the petitioner which are grave and serious in nature coupled with the categorical statement made by the child victim in her examination-in-chief and the medical evidence on record, no ground for bail is made out at this stage and the bail application is, therefore, dismissed,” the court stated.

The judge stated while deciding on a plea seeking release, apart from examining the nature and quality of the evidence before it, the court shall also take into account certain real-life considerations such as the comparative age of the victim and the accused, the comparative social standing of the parties, familial relationship, the presence of threat and intimidation, etc.

In the present case, the complainant’s father had alleged that the petitioner, who was his friend, had physically assaulted his minor daughter one night when they were sleeping at his residence.

The petitioner argued that he was in judicial custody since August 2017 and the case against him was false.