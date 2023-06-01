Allahabad HC junks mosque panel's plea on maintainability

Prayagraj, May 31
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque compound.
Justice JJ Munir dismissed the mosque management committee’s revision petition that contended that the suit was barred under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of its religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) committee had filed the petition in the High Court against the order of the district judge of Varanasi in September last year that turned down its objections on the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomed the Allahabad High Court decision. “The technical objections have been negated. The suit will now proceed on merit and we do see success at the end of the tunnel,” VHP national working president Alok Kumar said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...