Allahabad HC junks mosque panel's plea on maintainability

PTI

Prayagraj, May 31

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for regular worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Justice JJ Munir dismissed the mosque management committee’s revision petition that contended that the suit was barred under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of its religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) committee had filed the petition in the High Court against the order of the district judge of Varanasi in September last year that turned down its objections on the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomed the Allahabad High Court decision. “The technical objections have been negated. The suit will now proceed on merit and we do see success at the end of the tunnel,” VHP national working president Alok Kumar said.