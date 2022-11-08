HC notice to Gujarat Government over Morbi tragedy

PTI

Ahmedabad, November 7

The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse and issued notices to the state government and local authorities and also sought a status report in the matter by November 14.

The British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30, claiming 135 lives. The bridge was thrown open for the public on October 26.

The Bench took cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.