HC rejects Jain's bail petition in money laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.

Jain, who was arrested on May 30 last year by the agency, is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence. Justice Sharma also rejected the bail pleas of co-accused in the case — Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The High Court rejected “outright” Jain’s submission that he was not found in physical possession of any property, saying that for the offence of money laundering, physical possession of the proceeds of crime was not necessary. There was no illegality or infirmity in the trial court’s order by which bail pleas of the trio were dismissed on November 17 last year.

The High Court also issued a notice to the CBI on former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in a corruption case relating to the excise policy scam.

Justice Sharma asked the CBI to respond to Sisodia’s petition and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20. A Delhi special court had dismissed Sisodia’s bail plea, saying that he was “prima facie the architect” and played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy relating to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi Government.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 on February 26 following several rounds of questioning.