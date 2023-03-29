HC sets aside order discharging activists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Partially setting aside a Delhi court’s order discharging 11 accused, including activists Shrajeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Safoora Zargar, in the 2019 Jamia violence case, the Delhi HC on Tuesday framed charges against them.

Pronouncing her verdict on an appeal filed by the Delhi Police, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said prima facie charges of rioting and unlawful assembly were made out against nine of the 11 accused, including Imam, Tanha and Zargar, as she held that the December 2019 protest organised at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia was an unlawful assembly and the mob gathered at the spot with the intention to violate the law.

The HC also expunged the trial court’s comment that the Delhi Police made Imam and others a scapegoat.

“At this stage it would not have been clear to the learned trial court itself also as to whether it was the peaceful dissent suppressed by the state or the state was trying to curb the menace of violence and spreading of violence and disturbance in the area concerned and working to protect others from violent protesters,” Justice Sharma said.

“While there is no denial of the right to freedom of expression, this court remains aware of its duty. Right to peaceful assembly is subject to restriction. Damage to property and peace is not protected,” she said.