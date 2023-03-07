HC sets aside order for FIR against Shahnawaz

New Delhi: In a relief to senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, the Delhi High Court has set aside a trial court order for registration of a rape FIR against him and his brother and directed that the matter be considered afresh. Justice Amit Mahajan was acting on a petition by the two brothers.
