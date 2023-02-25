HC verdict on pleas against Agnipath scheme on Feb 27

New Delhi, February 24
The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on February 27 its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad had on December 15 last year reserved its verdict on the matter.
According to the cause list of Monday (February 27) uploaded on the High Court's website, the judgment will be pronounced by the Bench at 10.30 am.
The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment in the armed forces. Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and central government standing counsel Harish Vaidyanathan, representing the Centre, had said the scheme was one of the biggest policy changes in defence recruitment and was going to bring a paradigm shift in the way armed forces recruit personnel.
