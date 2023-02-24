HCs of Madras, Allahabad get 4 additional judges

New Delhi, February 23
The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of four advocates as additional judges in the High Courts of Allahabad and Madras.
Advocates Prashant Kumar, Manjive Shukla and Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal have been appointed as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court in that order of seniority for a period of two years, separate notifications issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry stated.
Their names were recommended by the Collegium on January 17 along with six other advocates for appointment as additional judges. The other six were elevated recently.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce these appointments. The Centre also notified the appointment of advocate Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.
