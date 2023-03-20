 ‘He will hunt me, find me, kill me...’: Delhi Police plays Shraddha Walkar's recording in court : The Tribune India

Shraddha’s father was also present during the hearing of the matter as AAAaftab was produced in court

New Delhi, March 20

Delhi Police on Monday concluded its arguments in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, on the charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his 27-year-old live-in partner in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

AAaftab was produced in the Saket court. The father of the deceased was also present during the hearing of the matter.

Delhi Police said, "There are clearly Incriminating Circumstances, revealed through reliable and clinching evidence. The chain of events leads to an irresistible conclusion about the guilt of the accused for an offence under 302/201 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakar of Saket court after hearing the submission of Delhi police granted time to Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Javed Hussain to respond to the arguments made on behalf of Delhi Police. The matter has been listed on March 25 for further arguments in the matter.

Special public prosecutors (SPPs) Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey submitted that there is clinching circumstantial evidence to frame charges of murder and destruction of evidence against the accused.

The SPPs submitted six relevant circumstances and three eyewitnesses, who last saw the victim before her murder.

It was submitted that there is a circumstance of a live-in relationship with a violent past. "When they were living together the period was a violent past," the SPPs said.

Delhi police also said that they have also received documents from Mumbai's Vasai Police Station, related to the complaint filed by Shraddha on 23 November 2022.

According to Delhi police, Shraddha had alleged that AAaftab has been abusing and beating him, he tried to kill her, and threatened to cut her into pieces and throw them.

The counsel for Delhi Police also submitted that she was taking counselling from doctors from the "Practo" app.

Audio-video recording of the online counselling was also played in the courtroom in the presence of AAaftab.

In the recording, Shraddha was heard saying, "he will hunt me, find me, and will kill me".

In one of the recordings, she was also confessing to the doctor (counsellor) that one day AAaftab grabbed her throat. "I was totally blacked out and was not able to breathe," Shraddha could be heard in the recording.

Digital evidence along with three mobile phones of Shraddha was also submitted to the court. "There is also limited social activity to create a facade that Shraddha was alive," Delhi Police said.

"There is evidence related to the transaction from the two bank accounts of Shraddha. She had one credit card," SPPs argued "It is also submitted that there is the recovery of bones, jaw and blood, which were recovered from the fridge and almirah of the room and  from different locations," the SPPs said, adding that the identification was established from the DNA sampling.

The Delhi Police also submitted evidence of the purchase of a refrigerator, saw blade, water, cleaner and incense sticks.

 

