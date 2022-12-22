Health Minister addresses Parliament on covid situation, advises caution

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday made a statement on Covid situation in the country in the Lok Sabha.

He said: "From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China."



He said in view of coming festival season, states are advised to follow Covid protocols.

"India is already following Covid appropriate behaviour and taking all steps. I request all members to help spread awareness. Our enemy Covid virus is continuously changing shape and form and we need to be careful," said Mansukh Mandaviya.

"We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation & are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19," said Mandaviya.

"The health dept has been quite proactive in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. The central govt has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 cr covid vaccine shots have been given, said Mandaviya.

The country's top Doctors' body, Indian Medical Association, today appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. In an advisory, it listed necessary steps to overcome "the impending Covid outbreak, including wearing face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizers.

The IMA also advised avoiding public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel. It further appealed to the people to consult doctors in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc, and getting Covid vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest.