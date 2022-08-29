Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya outlines Centre’s vision of country’s pharmaceutical products’ dominance in international markets

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 29

Union Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday outlined the contours of Centre's global vision of country's pharmaceutical products' dominance in international markets, while keeping the domestic market flush with affordable and quality supplies.

Speaking at a function organised to commemorate 25 years of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Mandaviya said India is already a world leader in terms of volume production of medicines.

India can emerge as world's pharmacy hub, and the industry has to work to this effect.

He laid thrust on indigenous research, innovation, etc.

He said the government's PLI-2 policy is oriented towards promotion of quantum production of quality medicines to "capture" the world market. The MSMEs have also been taken in the loop, he added.

"With the given manpower and brain power in the country, it is possible. India demonstrated its reach and efficiency by emerging as a leading producer of corona vaccines through indigenous research in double quick time at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Mandaviya said, and added that prices of medicines were not allowed to increase during the pandemic period.

He, however, urged upon the industry not to be guided solely by commercial and business dimensions. They need to have larger goal and holistic vision: to provide affordable and quality medicines to the common man in the country followed by service to the world.

Mandaviya launched Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System 2.0. It is an integrated responsive cloud-based application developed by NPPA with technical support from C-DAC.

The platform aims to facilitate operation of business through single-window mechanism for submission of various obligatory forms under the Drug Price Control Order. It would also help government to streamline operation of businesses and help in its policy and planning.

Besides, ‘Pharma Sahi Daam 2.0’ app with advanced features was also launched.

Mandaviya underlined the importance of industrial units posting details on the app as it would help the government to formulate holistic plans about availability of medicines, needs of patients and industry, etc.

#Mansukh Mandaviya #Narendra Modi