Heated argument breaks out between passengers, Air India staff over flight delay at Delhi airport

New Delhi, February 22
Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight and airline staff were involved in a heated argument at Delhi airport on Tuesday late at night after the flight was delayed by more than four hours.
A passenger on board the Delhi-Mumbai flight told ANI that the flight AI-805 was delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm first then 11:35 pm then 12:30 am and then finally it took off at 1:48 am from Terminal 3 of the airport in Delhi.
He added that the supervisors kept creating narratives of flight being delayed due to crew on the way and they actually were "fooling" customers. Another staff member told that it was due to the pilot, who was supposed to be on the plane getting sick at the last moment.
Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure at Terminal 3.
Passengers claimed that due to delays, many missed their connecting flight to Qatar.
"It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers who were at the airport and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm," another passenger claimed.
However, an Air India spokesperson informed that the flight was delayed by four hours due to technical reasons. All passengers were served meals and looked after.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...