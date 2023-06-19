Heatwave likely to continue in seven states for next 2 days: IMD

IANS
New Delhi, June 19
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha (Maharashtra), Chhattisgarh and Telangana for next two days.
The IMD also predicted that light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan on Monday while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 20 and isolated heavy rainfall on June 21.
"Light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19 to 21 with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on June 20," it said in a statement issued on Monday.
The IMD also said that light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of Northeast Madhya Pradesh on June 20 while light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy rainfall over Southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 20 and 21.
Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral, Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.
"The conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, some parts of Odisha, some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days," it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IndiGo places firm order for 500 A320 family planes with Airbus
This is the largest-ever aircraft order placed by any airlin...
Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann
CM says the Act will pave way for eliminating the undue cont...
Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada
Nijjar was designated a 'terrorist' by India under the strin...
Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton
Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...
Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM Biren Singh warns people
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...