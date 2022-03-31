Heatwave may subside for 3 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

Reduction in heatwave over Northwest India can be expected between April 1 and 3, the IMD said on Wednesday.

The heatwave spell, however, will continue over Central and West India for the next four days.

According to the IMD, a prolonged dry spell is the reason behind “severe” hot weather conditions in Northwest India.

For the plains, a “heat wave” is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40° C, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.