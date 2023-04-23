Heatwave subsides, IMD forecasts rain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said there wouldn’t be any heatwave conditions in most part of the country over the next five days. Notably, most parts of the country had been witnessing heatwave conditions over the past few days.

The IMD said there would be a wet spell over Central, North-East India and South-East Peninsular India during the next four days. In North-West India, IMD predicted light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the entire region, except over Rajasthan, during the next 24 hours.