Heatwave to abate in Northwest from today

- Predicting the much-needed respite for the Northwest, the Met department on Friday said the heatwave conditions would abate in the region from May 21.
- The weather office has also forecast a wet spell over the Northwest and eastern parts of India till May 24. This includes an enhancement in thunderstorm activity over the region from May 22 to 24.
- A substantial reduction in rainfall intensity over south peninsular India can be expected from May 21 and also northeast India from May 22. Both regions have been reeling under heavy rains, the IMD said.
