'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, December 10

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the "heavy BJP machinery" deployed during campaigning made the MCD polls the toughest election contested by the Aam Aadmi Party so far and accused the party of trying to "buy" AAP councillors.

Addressing the newly elected councillors, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP had started calling up the AAP councillors and offering them up to Rs 20 lakh each.

"This election was very tough. A few people say it was an easy election, but it was not. The way they conspired against us and the way they used state machinery against us, it was the toughest election we ever contested," Kejriwal claimed.

"Heavy BJP machinery deployed during campaigning made MCD poll the toughest election contested by the AAP so far," he added.

Referring to the purported videos of jailed minister Satyender Jain, the chief minister said the BJP pressed the media to spread "propaganda against us".

"They will try to buy you. They have started calling the councillors. Somebody is being offered Rs 10 lakh and some Rs 20 lakh. They are asking them (councillors) to vote in their favour," the AAP supremo said.

"I am completely sure no one from you will fall for their offer. However, we need to expose them. Put your phone on recording and whenever there is a call from them, record it," he added.

"Despite all the tricks", Kejriwal said the BJP "could not breach AAP's reputation" earned through work done and trust.

"Despite their propaganda, the people voted for us in the MCD. It means people trust what we did and earned in the last few years. The BJP thought people are gullible but the public is not gullible. They were not taken in by the BJP propaganda," he added.