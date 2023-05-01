'Heavy drinkers', 300 Assam cops to be given VRS

Guwahati, April 30

At least 300 Assam Police officers, who are “habitual drinkers”, will be given the option of voluntary retirement (VRS), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

These police personnel are heavy drinkers, and that is adversely affecting their work, the CM said, adding that there were serious complaints against them.

Sarma said the procedure had begun, and the new hiring would be done to fill the 300 positions.

“Nearly 300 officers and staff in the state police department are habitual drinkers. For them, the government maintains a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). They will be given that as per the existing rules,” he said. —IANS