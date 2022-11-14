Heavy rain hits life in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, November 13

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Srikazhi town in Myladuthurai district on Monday to assess the damage caused due to heavy rain in the area.

Srikazhi recorded 44 cm of rainfall, which affected standing crops and life.

The weatherman has predicted a fresh low-pressure area forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman after November 16. Intermittent rain continued on Sunday in Tamil Nadu and many parts of the state were inundated while reservoirs were becoming full. — IANS

#tamil nadu