Heavy rain in northwest till May 31: MeT

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

The northwest region — Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal — is witnessing extreme weather conditions with peak weather activity expected on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued an orange alert for the region, on Tuesday, which is expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms and thunderstorms.

According to the IMD forecast, “Moderate and fairly-widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds (40-50 gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over Northwest India until May 31 with peak activity on 30”.