Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana for Monday

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 24

The IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rain warning for Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka for Monday.

It also issued heavy rain warning for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

#Arunachal Pradesh #Assam #Chhattisgarh #Gujarat #Karnataka #Madhya Pradesh #Maharashtra #Rajasthan #Uttarakhand