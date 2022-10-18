6 killed as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes

ANI
Uttarakhand, October 18
Two pilots and four civilians were killed as a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashed on Tuesday.
Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, said this.
The administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work.
Further details are awaited.
