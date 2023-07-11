 Missing Manang helicopter with six people aboard crashes in Nepal : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Missing Manang helicopter with six people aboard crashes in Nepal

Missing Manang helicopter with six people aboard crashes in Nepal

Two helicopters sent earlier to locate the crash site had to return due to bad weather, say officials

Missing Manang helicopter with six people aboard crashes in Nepal

Photo for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Kathmandu, July 11

A private commercial helicopter with six people aboard including five Mexican nationals that went missing near the Mount Everest area in Nepal on Tuesday has crashed in a hilly terrain in the country's eastern region, officials said.

The Manang Air NA-MV chopper took off from Surke Airport in Solukhumbu district at 10:04 am for Kathmandu and suddenly lost contact at an altitude above 12,000 feet at 10:13 am, said Gyanendra Bhul, Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The helicopter crashed in the Lamjura area of Likhupike Rural Municipality in the remote mountainous Solukhumbu district. A detailed report is yet to come as a rescue operation is underway, said a senior official at TIA.

The official said the locals have informed him that the helicopter crashed with a loud explosion and they saw fire at the crash site.

“The locals discovered the crashed helicopter at Chihandanda,” rural municipality deputy chair Nwang Lhakpa was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

The last location of the chopper was tracked at 10:12 am in the Lamjura Pass area, said Raju Neupane, operation and safety manager of Manang Air.

Local police have been mobilised in the area. Two helicopters sent earlier to locate the crash site had to return due to bad weather, the senior airport official said, adding that the exact reason behind the crash is not known yet.

Five Mexican nationals and pilot Chet B Gurung were aboard the helicopter.

According to MyRepublica news portal citing sources, the bodies of five of the six people on board the helicopter were found at the crash site.

Earlier, TIA spokesperson Teknath Sitaula told the news website, "It has been reported that the helicopter of Manang Air is out of contact, there is no contact with the tower when it reached the Lamjura pass, it was reported that the helicopter only received a 'hello' message on Viber, the search is underway”.

Founded in 1997, Manang Air is a helicopter airline based in Kathmandu. It has been operating helicopters in commercial air transportation within the Nepalese territory under the Regulation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The company provides chartered services and is focused on personalised services such as adventure flights helicopter excursions or expedition work.

#Nepal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

2
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

3
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

4
Himachal

37 killed in 2 days as heavy rains batter north India; Army, NDRF teams step in for rescue ops

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

6
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opens for traffic; was blocked due to landslide near Parwanoo

7
Punjab

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

8
Punjab

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

9
Punjab

As rains pour trouble in Kharar, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar make a visit

10
Business

Foxconn pulls out from Vedanta's joint venture to make chips

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana, authorities step up relief efforts

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi ...

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Breaches at two points in Dhussi Bundh in Shahkot lead to fl...

Sunil Jakhar says Punjab BJP must shed ‘junior ally’ tag, Rupani says will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

Punjab affairs incharge Vijay Rupani says the party will con...

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

The deceased have been identified as Bhagomajra resident Har...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Two-day police remand for Punjab ex-Dy CM OP Soni in DA case

Akal Takht, SGPC offer help to flood-hit

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

2 Sukhna Lake floodgates opened

Mohali among worst-hit dists, over 50 villages inundated

SC won’t stay ordinance giving L-G wider powers

Supreme Court won't stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving Lieutenant Governor wider powers

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

HC sets aside order cancelling Sweden-based prof’s OCI card

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

25 Garhshankar villages inundated

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Jalandhar: Veggie prices skyrocket

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern