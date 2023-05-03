Here is why Supreme Court sends a sessions judge to judicial training academy

New Delhi, May 3
Emphasising that the judgments delivered by it were the “law of the land” and there was no question of anyone violating the principles laid down in its verdict, the Supreme Court has sent a sessions judge from Uttar Pradesh to judicial academy for upgradation of judicial skills.
“Certainly, the judge concerned meets the parameters for upgradation of skills in a judicial academy and the needful be done by the high court,” a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul said on Tuesday, while posting it for further hearing in July.
The sessions judge in question had rejected an anticipatory bail plea in a matrimonial dispute wherein it was alleged that the complainant was assaulted and the husband and other members of his family were sought to be implicated in it.
The court found that the judge in question didn’t follow its directions issued in the July 2022 verdict in Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI and another, including that bail pleas ought to be disposed of in two weeks, except in cases where provisions mandated otherwise.
It had said applications for anticipatory bail were expected to be disposed of within a period of six weeks, with the exception of any intervening application.
In another order passed in October 2021, the top court had issued guidelines for granting bail after the filing of the chargesheet and said trial courts were not precluded from granting interim relief, considering the conduct of the accused during the probe.
In its July 2022 verdict, the top court had also said the Centre may consider the introduction of a separate enactment in the nature of a bail Act so as to streamline the process of grant of bail.
“A judgment of this court, including the one in Antil’s case (July 2022 verdict), is the law of the land. There is no question of anyone violating the principles laid down. Suffice for us to say that wherever this judgment is applicable, the principles have to be followed,” said the Bench which also included Justice A Amanullah.
Noting that in a large number of cases, especially in Uttar Pradesh, its verdicts were not being followed, the Bench said, “We consider it appropriate that this order should be placed before the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to ensure that there is sufficient dissemination of information.”
The Bench said it’s for the high courts to ensure that wherever there is non-compliance, necessary steps are taken to ensure compliance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia’s capital Belgrade
Six more children and a teacher injured, hospitalised
Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case
The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...
SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan
Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
She was seen conversing with wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vine...
Here is why Supreme Court sends a sessions judge to judicial training academy
Our verdicts law of land, no question of anyone violating pr...