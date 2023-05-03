 Here is why Supreme Court sends a sessions judge to judicial training academy : The Tribune India

Here is why Supreme Court sends a sessions judge to judicial training academy

Our verdicts law of land, no question of anyone violating principles laid down: Top court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

 Emphasising that the judgments delivered by it were the “law of the land” and there was no question of anyone violating the principles laid down in its verdict, the Supreme Court has sent a sessions judge from Uttar Pradesh to judicial academy for upgradation of judicial skills.

“Certainly, the judge concerned meets the parameters for upgradation of skills in a judicial academy and the needful be done by the high court,” a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul said on Tuesday, while posting it for further hearing in July.

The sessions judge in question had rejected an anticipatory bail plea in a matrimonial dispute wherein it was alleged that the complainant was assaulted and the husband and other members of his family were sought to be implicated in it.

The court found that the judge in question didn’t follow its directions issued in the July 2022 verdict in Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI and another, including that bail pleas ought to be disposed of in two weeks, except in cases where provisions mandated otherwise.

It had said applications for anticipatory bail were expected to be disposed of within a period of six weeks, with the exception of any intervening application.

In another order passed in October 2021, the top court had issued guidelines for granting bail after the filing of the chargesheet and said trial courts were not precluded from granting interim relief, considering the  conduct of the accused during the probe.

In its July 2022 verdict, the top court had also said the Centre may consider the introduction of a separate enactment in the nature of a bail Act so as to streamline the process of grant of bail.

“A judgment of this court, including the one in Antil’s case (July 2022 verdict), is the law of the land. There is no question of anyone violating the principles laid down. Suffice for us to say that wherever this judgment is applicable, the principles have to be followed,” said the Bench which also included Justice A Amanullah.

Noting that in a large number of cases, especially in Uttar Pradesh, its verdicts were not being followed, the Bench said, “We consider it appropriate that this order should be placed before the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to ensure that there is sufficient dissemination of information.”

The Bench said it’s for the high courts to ensure that wherever there is non-compliance, necessary steps are taken to ensure compliance.

 

