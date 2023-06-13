Here is why woman killed her mother and took the body to police station in a suitcase in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 13
In a shocking incident, a woman killed her mother in Bengaluru and then stuffed the body in a trolley bag and brought it to the police station, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Senali Sen, a resident of NSR Green Apartments in Bilekahalli locality. She hails from West Bengal and had resided in the flat for six years.
#WATCH | Karnataka | Case registered against a 39-year-old woman, Senali Sen for allegedly killing her mother and stuffing her body in a trolley bag. The incident occurred at a residential apartment in Bengaluru.— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
MICO layout Police say, "Body was brought to the Police Station… pic.twitter.com/pzlry6WB0M
The victim was identified as 70-year-old Biva Pal.
According to the police, Senali lived with her mother, husband and mother-in-law in the apartment.
The victim and Senali's mother-in-law fought almost every day and at one point, Biva Pal had also threatened that she would consume sleeping pills and die by suicide.
The police said Senali, frustrated by the daily quarrels, forcibly made her mother consume 90 sleeping pills and when the victim complained about stomach ache, she allegedly killed her by strangling her with a dupatta.
Later, the accused stuffed the body into a trolley bag along with a photo of her father, and came straight to Mico Layout police station.
The police have arrested the accused.
