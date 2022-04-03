Heroin worth Rs113 cr seized at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, April 2
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 16.15 kg heroin worth nearly Rs 113 crore from three African passengers, including two women, an official said on Saturday.
After their arrest on March 30, they were produced before the Barasat court which remanded them to judicial custody .—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna