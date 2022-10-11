Heroin worth Rs 47 crore seized in Assam

PTI

Karimganj, October 11

In a major haul, heroin worth Rs 47 crore was seized from a truck by a joint team of BSF and Assam Police in Karimganj district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The heroin was seized from a truck near New Karimganj railway station in the early hours of Tuesday while it was en route to Tripura from Mizoram via Karimganj, he said.

Based on specific information, personnel of BSF and Karimganj police intercepted the truck and seized the heroin packed in 764 soap cases, hidden in a secret chamber in the driver's cabin, the officer said.

The heroin weighs around 9.47kg and is valued at an estimated Rs 47.4 crore, he added.

The officer said the driver of the truck had been arrested and interrogation is on to ascertain further details.