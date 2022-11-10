Heroin worth Rs 8.7 crore seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, November 10
Heroin worth Rs 8.7 crore was seized and two persons were arrested in southern Mizoram's Lunglei district, police said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, 1.74kg of the drug were seized from an area near Tlawng bridge and Pukpui by Lunglei's District Special Branch on Wednesday, they said.
Two people, both natives of Champhai district, were arrested, they added.
The accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.
Two minors were also held in the operation, and they were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.
