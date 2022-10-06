Heroin worth Rs 80 crore seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, October 6
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 16 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 80 crore at the Mumbai airport, an official said on Thursday.
A passenger was intercepted on Wednesday on the basis of a tip-off and the search of his luggage led to the discovery of contraband.
The heroin was concealed in a cavity created inside a trolley bag, said the DRI official.
The man, a Kerala resident, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe was on, he said.
