He's in grip of Maoist thought process: BJP

New Delhi, March 7
With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that there is a “serious problem with Indian democracy” during his Chatham discussion in London, the BJP lashed out at him saying it was its clear conviction that he is completely in the grip of “Maoist thought process through his minions” and also “anarchist elements”.
