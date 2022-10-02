High Court dismisses Delhi minister's petition on bail

New Delhi, October 1
The Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s plea challenging an order of a city court to transfer his bail plea in a money laundering case from the court of Special Judge Geetanjali Goel to the court of Special Judge Vikas Dhull.
“It cannot be said the impugned order (transferring his case) suffers from any illegality or needs any interference,” Justice Yogesh Khanna said, dismissing Jain’s plea. The apprehension raised by the ED was not at a belated stage as the requests for an independent evaluation were consistently made, Justice Khanna said.
