 High drama as Kejriwal eats dinner at auto-rickshaw driver’s Ahmedabad home after travelling in his vehicle : The Tribune India

Before heading for dinner, Delhi CM had a heated argument with some police officials outside a five-star hotel where he is staying over security protocols

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has dinner at the residence of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, in Ahmedabad, on Monday, September 12, 2022. PTI

PTI

Ahmedabad, September 12

Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday night had dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver’s home in Ahmedabad after accepting his invitation, but the event was preceded by high drama after the Delhi CM got into a heated argument with police officials outside his hotel over security protocols.

Kejriwal, accompanied by a couple of AAP leaders, travelled to the auto-rickshaw driver’s home in his three-wheeler.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacting to the dinner invite, took potshots at the AAP leader and dubbed him an “actor”.

Before heading for dinner, Kejriwal had a heated argument with some police officials outside a five-star hotel where he is staying over security protocols as the chief minister was not ready to take along policemen with him to the house of his host - auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

After his address, auto-rickshaw driver Dantani, a resident of the city’s Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home.

“I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?” asked Dantani.

The Delhi CM immediately replied in the affirmative to the invitation.

“Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? at 8 pm,” said the AAP leader.

Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him to his house in his auto-rickshaw.

As agreed, Dantani reached the five-star hotel on Sindhu Bhavan Road to pick up the Delhi CM late in the evening.

Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia and the party’s national joint general secretary, Isudan Gadhvi, also sat in Dantani’s auto-rickshaw with the Delhi CM.

After the argument over security protocols, a police official sat beside the auto-rickshaw driver, while two police cars escorted the three-wheeler till Ghatlodia.

Kejriwal and other state AAP leaders had dinner while sitting on the floor in Dantani’s modest house.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home and BJP leader Harsh Sanghvi, while reacting to a video of dinner invitation earlier in the day, tweeted, “What an actor”!

